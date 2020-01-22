Maserati hires sales, marketing leaders

MILAN -- Maserati has hired former Mitsubishi executive Bernard Loire and ex-Nike executive Paolo Tubito to key sales and marketing positions.

Loire, 54, is Maserati's new chief commercial officer while Tubito, 52, becomes chief marketing officer, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unit said in a news release.



Loire, a French national, will be responsible for coordinating Maserati sales worldwide.

Loire has 30 years of experience in the auto industry, beginning his career at Ford in 1988 before moving to Fiat. He joined the Renault-Nissan alliance in 2002 and became the first CEO of Mitsubishi Europe early in 2019 after the Japanese company, which is now controlled by Nissan, decided to create a new division to manage its European operations.

Tubito, an Italian, will coordinate Maserati's marketing functions in all its global markets. The executive, who was educated in Italy and the U.K., rose at Nike to become its vice president for Asia Pacific and Latin America.