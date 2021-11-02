Former Ford, GM sales and marketing executive Mark LaNeve named Charge president

Mark LaNeve was one of the few senior executives to hold top roles at both Ford and GM.

Charge Enterprises on Monday said it tapped Mark LaNeve, its chief business officer, to take over as the organization's president.

The sales and marketing veteran, 62, will now lead corporate strategy development for the company, which provides its customers with engineering, design, equipment and software specifications for planning and installing charging stations.

LaNeve will also oversee Charge's subsidiary operations as it works toward a goal of building EV charging and 5G wireless networks.

"From the day I agreed to join Charge Enterprises, I have been incredibly impressed with the leadership talent and vision of the company and the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us to help build tomorrow's infrastructure," LaNeve said in a news release.

LaNeve is one of the few people to serve as a top executive for rivals General Motors and Ford Motor Co. He worked as GM's vice president of sales, service and marketing in Michigan from 2004 to 2009 and as a Ford vice president of marketing from 2015 to January this year.

LaNeve also worked as Allstate's chief marketing officer in 2009 and took on additional business unit responsibilities before he left the company in 2012. From early 1999 to early 2001, LaNeve was CEO of Volvo Cars North America.

LaNeve will report to Charge CEO Andrew Fox.

"With the growing EV charging infrastructure demands to build and develop EV charging ecosystems, Charge is structuring our senior team to best prepare for the electrification revolution as well as our expansion into 5G data transmission infrastructure," Fox said in a news release. "Mark has my every confidence to lead Charge as we grow from being a relatively new player into a recognized leader in these critical growth markets."

Charge executive Nicole Antakli will succeed LaNeve as chief business officer, Charge said.

Antakli is no stranger to Charge — she previously worked as its director of administration. In her new role, Antakli will lead the company's EV business strategy, marketing and sales operations, partner relationships and public relations.

