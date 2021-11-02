Former Ford, GM sales and marketing executive Mark LaNeve named Charge president

Charge Enterprises on Monday said it tapped Mark LaNeve, its chief business officer, to take over as the organization's president.

The sales and marketing veteran, 62, will now lead corporate strategy development for the company, which provides its customers with engineering, design, equipment and software specifications for planning and installing charging stations.

LaNeve will also oversee Charge's subsidiary operations as it works toward a goal of building EV charging and 5G wireless networks.

"From the day I agreed to join Charge Enterprises, I have been incredibly impressed with the leadership talent and vision of the company and the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us to help build tomorrow's infrastructure," LaNeve said in a news release.

LaNeve is one of the few people to serve as a top executive for rivals General Motors and Ford Motor Co. He worked as GM's vice president of sales, service and marketing in Michigan from 2004 to 2009 and as a Ford vice president of marketing from 2015 to January this year.