Mark Del Rosso is out as Genesis CEO after leave; Marquez named COO

LOS ANGELES — Genesis Motor North America CEO Mark Del Rosso is leaving the automaker after a three-month absence for a personal matter.

Genesis informed Automotive News about Del Rosso's departure Monday in an e-mailed statement.

At the same time, Genesis is reviving the position of chief operating officer and has named Hyundai Motor Mexico CEO Claudia Marquez to the new post. Marquez will lead the strategy and execution of sales, after sales, marketing and growth strategies for Genesis, the company said in a separate statement.

Marquez will report to Hyundai Motor North America CEO Jose Muñoz, who has been serving as interim Genesis CEO and will continue to hold that title.

The changes are effective Oct. 1, Genesis said.

"Claudia is a strong leader that has implemented effective strategies for growing automotive brands throughout her career," Muñoz said in the release. "As an ambitious brand with a bold vision, we are pleased to have Claudia onboard to lead Genesis through its next phase of growth."

Del Rosso took a leave of absence beginning July 1 during a time of rapid expansion for the upstart luxury automaker, which has introduced new models and tripled sales in August compared to the previous year.

"Under Mark's leadership, Genesis achieved all-time record sales and elevated levels of customer satisfaction," Genesis said in the separate statement. "We thank Mark for his leadership in building the Genesis Brand and wish him well."

When Del Rosso joined Genesis in October 2019, the Korean automaker touted his experience in the luxury market with such brands as Audi, Bentley and Lexus. Earlier that year, Del Rosso had stepped down as president of Audio of America less than six months into the job.