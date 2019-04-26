Marchionne heirs in line for Ferrari stock awards

An ‘unusual' provision for up to $90 million in shares

Ferrari’s treatment of Marchionne’s heirs is different from that of FCA and CNH Industrial.

MILAN — Sergio Marchionne's heirs are poised to receive as much as $90 million in Ferrari stock units based in part on the company's performance since the executive's death in July.

The heirs will inherit his stock incentive plan for the years 2016 to 2020, as shown in the 2018 remuneration report published this year by the maker of exotic autos. The beneficiaries could receive up to 675,000 Ferrari shares, currently worth €81 million ($90 million), under the company's equity incentive plan, if the stock outperforms luxury peers.

Marchionne and his wife, Orlandina, had two sons, Alessio Giacomo, born in 1989, and Jonathan Tyler, born in 1994. It has been reported in Italy that Sergio separated from Orlandina after he joined Fiat in 2004. But it is not publicly known whether the two divorced.

Ferrari's treatment of Marchionne's heirs is different from that of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and CNH Industrial, the two other companies controlled by the Agnelli family and led by the charismatic executive who died July 25. FCA's and CNH Industrial's long-term equity incentive plans for Marchionne were approved in 2015 and 2014, and both ended Dec. 31, 2018. Neither company's 2018 report mentions Marchionne's heirs.

"Such a provision is clearly legal but very unusual in this form," said Francesco Rotondi, founder and partner of Italian law firm LabLaw. "The transfer to a manager's heirs of certain rights to incentive compensation is quite common among corporations when the incentives have already vested; in other cases, managers are often granted the right to a share in the performance of the company after they left. The contract between Ferrari and Mr. Marchionne, though, as described by the company's 2018 Remuneration Report, appears to envisage a sort of takeover by heirs of the manager's position in the incentive program."

A Ferrari spokesperson said, "No compensation was paid by Ferrari or any of its subsidiaries to Mr. Marchionne, who was beneficiary of the long-term incentive plan only" but declined to comment on the reasoning behind the structure of Marchionne's compensation.

Beat the competition

Ferrari's 2016-20 equity incentive plan was approved by the board of directors in March 2017, upon the recommendation of the compensation committee. The committee was chaired by current CEO Louis Camilleri and also included current Chairman John Elkann, who was then a nonexecutive board member, and Elena Zambon, another nonexecutive member.

Elkann is also chairman of Exor, the Agnelli family's investment vehicle.

Ferrari's plan, approved by shareholders in April 2017, granted Marchionne 450,000 performance share units, which would vest in three equal tranches in 2019, 2020 and 2021, subject to a market performance condition related to total shareholder return, or dividend-adjusted stock performance. The plan will yield as many as 675,000 shares if Ferrari's total return to shareholders beats a basket of seven competitors at the end of each vesting period. The set is made up of European luxury-goods companies: Hermes, Burberry, Brunello Cucinelli, Ferragamo, LVMH, Moncler and Richemont.

The detailed clauses of Marchionne's long-term Ferrari compensation package aren't public.

"We believe that the equity incentive plan increases the alignment between the Company's performance and shareholder interests, by linking the Chief Executive Officer's compensation opportunity to increasing shareholder value," the company said upon granting the plan.

Added security

As far as FCA is concerned, the 2018 annual report states that "pursuant to Mr. Marchionne's employment agreement, no bonus will be paid for performance year 2018 and one remaining pro-rated long-term incentive award of 1,561,165 units will vest in 2019 if performance vesting conditions are confirmed as satisfied by the Compensation Committee. (At the average January 2019 stock price of $16.10 per unit, the estimated value of these units would be $25,134,756). Other payments will be made consistent with obligations set forth in Mr. Marchionne's employment agreement, including his post mandate benefit of 5 x base compensation."

According to the 2018 CNH Industrial annual report, "With respect to the former Chairman's Retention Award granted in 2014, the final installment of 450,000 shares vested on July 25, 2018, pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement which specified continued vesting in the event of his death."

Companies have significant leeway to craft compensation to meet an executive's demands.

"Retention packages for top managers can include some protection clause for him/her and his/her family in case of serious disability or death," said Stefano Aversa, Europe chairman of management consultancy AlixPartners. "Such events can trigger partial or total immediate vesting of the performance shares. The rationale of such provisions is to strengthen the retention effect by granting the manager an additional degree of security."

FCA, CNH Industrial and Ferrari never commented on the duration or type of illness that afflicted Marchionne, thus it isn't clear whether Marchionne knew he was ill — or let the companies he was running know — when Ferrari awarded him the incentive plan. On July 26, the day after Marchionne died, University Hospital Zurich wrote in a media release that he had been treated there "for more than one year."

