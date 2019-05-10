Manley's FCA leadership team gains some outside perspective

"I see the value of outside perspective for FCA, as for other companies being in an industry which is at an inflection point fueled by an autonomous, connected, electric future," Bernardo Bertoldi, a professor at the University of Turin who wrote a case study about FCA's management structure, said in an email. "FCA is now clearly able to attract talents who are willing to work for a strong company in an industry which is back, vibrant and interesting."

After Marchionne's death in July, Bertoldi expected Manley to put his own leadership team in place, but one that would represent an evolution of Marchionne's operation rather than a reset.

"In the long run, the culture is more important than the strategy, and the leadership group must be modeled to business requirements," Bertoldi said last week. "I think that the 'culture of the house' will be the key element for the performance of FCA."

Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst for IHS Markit, said promoting executives only from within can lead to blind spots. Going outside the ranks to augment the leadership team with other viewpoints can help balance the talent developed from within, she said, but something FCA had done rarely during Marchionne's tenure.

"It doesn't necessarily mean that what they have been doing is wrong," Brinley said. "If you think about continuous improvement, and if you think about how things can always get better, sometimes one way to help that happen is getting an outside voice."