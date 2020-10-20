Magna names Kotagiri CEO; Don Walker to retire at year's end

Swamy Kotagiri previously served as Magna’s chief technology officer.

Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc. named President Swamy Kotagiri, 51, as its next CEO, effective Jan. 1.

The 21-year company veteran will succeed Don Walker, 64, who will retire as CEO at the end of the year.

“Given Swamy’s role in aligning the company’s strategy with the megatrends impacting new mobility and the ‘car of the future,’ he is the right leader to take Magna forward,” William L. Young, chairman of Magna’s board of directors, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kotagiri has more than 25 years of automotive industry experience, 21 of which have been with Magna. He had previously served as Magna’s chief technology officer.

Magna CEO Don Walker, 64, has spent 33 years at Magna.

Walker’s career at Magna spans 33 years, with the last 15 as CEO, his second stint in the role. He served in various leadership positions at the company, including CEO of former Magna unit Intier Automotive between 2001 and 2005.

He also was CEO of Magna between 1994 and 2001.

"I would also like to commend Don for his success and thank him for his dedicated service,” Young said in his statement. “Under his strong leadership, Magna has grown to be the third-largest global automotive supplier, one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and a perennial winner of customer, industry and technology awards.”

Magna ranks No. 3 on the 2020 Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $39.43 billion in 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Liebert's new job has familiar feel
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Jimmy Car-Car won't give up racing as CEO
Jimmy Car-Car won't give up racing as CEO
Liebert's new job has familiar feel
New leader will steer Hyundai's new era
New leader will steer Hyundai's new era
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-19-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive