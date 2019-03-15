Lynk & CO's Visser to speak at Europe Congress

Alain Visser

Starting an automobile brand is not for the faint of heart. Add in the ambition to disrupt the traditional sales and dealership model, and the task becomes even more difficult.

Key facts

What: 22nd Automotive News Europe Congress

When: May 21-22

Where: Gothenburg, Sweden

Cost: $1,130; early rate ends March 31

Exclusive lead sponsor: EY

Host sponsor: Volvo

Click here for more information

Yet Lynk & CO, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's new brand, is well on the way to defying the odds, selling more than 120,000 cars in China at more than 220 stores in its first full year in 2018. International CEO Alain Visser, a veteran of Volvo and General Motors, plans to bring Lynk vehicles to Europe in 2020, starting with the 02 compact SUV.

Lynk & CO hopes to shake up the traditional retail and ownership model with a no-initial-payment subscription plan, no-haggle pricing, online shopping and software that facilitates car sharing.

