Lynk & CO's Visser to speak at Europe Congress

Yet Lynk & CO, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's new brand, is well on the way to defying the odds, selling more than 120,000 cars in China at more than 220 stores in its first full year in 2018. International CEO Alain Visser, a veteran of Volvo and General Motors, plans to bring Lynk vehicles to Europe in 2020, starting with the 02 compact SUV.

Lynk & CO hopes to shake up the traditional retail and ownership model with a no-initial-payment subscription plan, no-haggle pricing, online shopping and software that facilitates car sharing.