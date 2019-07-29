Lyft COO Jon McNeill to depart, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jon McNeill, who was hired last year to run Lyft Inc.’s operations, is leaving the company, said people familiar with the matter.

Before joining Lyft, McNeill was a deputy to Elon Musk at Tesla Inc. He spent two and half years at the electric-car maker, where he served as president of global sales and service.

The ride-hailing company, which is run by two founders, has struggled to keep lieutenants in the chief operating officer role. McNeill’s predecessor, the former Amazon.com Inc. executive Rex Tibbens, lasted less than three years. When Lyft hired McNeill in February 2018, it touted him as an experienced leader and welcomed him to the “Lyft family.”

A spokesman for Lyft declined to comment.

Lyft went public in March, and the stock currently trades about 10 percent below the initial public offering price. Investors have questioned the sustainability of the money-losing ride-hailing business, which has also put pressure on Uber Technologies Inc.