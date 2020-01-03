From low-profile private lounge, Ghosn's last exit from Japan

OSAKA, Japan -- A quiet lounge in a corner of Japan's third-largest airport was likely the last stop for Carlos Ghosn before he fled the country, transforming the former Nissan chairman into one of the world's most famous fugitives.

Ghosn departed on a private jet from Kansai International Airport in the western city of Osaka, the plane's operator said, meaning he would have left from the small lounge area used exclusively for private flights.

The aircraft operator, Turkish firm MNG Jet, said one of its employees had admitted falsifying records by not including Ghosn's name in the official documentation.

Ghosn faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes in Japan and was able to orchestrate his departure despite being under strict surveillance by Japanese authorities, with movements and communications curtailed. He denies the financial misconduct charges.

"He would have had to go through as a passenger, perhaps in disguise," airport spokesman Kenji Takanishi told Reuters.

The slightly built former Nissan boss has concealed his identity before: when first released on bail in March, he walked out of the detention center disguised as a workman to avoid media.

After landing in Turkey, Ghosn switched planes and flew on to his childhood home, Lebanon. His escape capped a year-old saga which has gripped the global auto industry.

Kansai airport spokesman Takanishi said privacy was a big attraction for wealthy travelers at the "Premium Gate Tamayura" -- which means "fleeting moment" -- for private jets.