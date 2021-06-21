Lordstown Motors is 'evaluating strategic partners' in funding search

The Ohio startup has warned it may not be able to continue as a 'going concern' if it cannot raise more money

Reuters
GETTY IMAGES

Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors is "evaluating strategic partners" as part of its search for funding needed to stay in operation, the company's executive chair, Angela Strand, said Monday.

Lordstown Motors has warned it may not be able to continue as a "going concern" if it cannot raise more money to retool its factory in Lordstown, Ohio, for high-volume production.

Strand is acting as the company's CEO while a search is underway to replace Steve Burns, who left the company earlier this month.

Ford adds Renault exec to lead new business operations
