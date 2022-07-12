Lordstown Motors, in another leadership shuffle, taps industry veteran Hightower as CEO

The former Ford and GM executive takes the helm at a crucial time for the 4-year-old company, which plans to start production of its Endurance pick-up truck with Foxconn in the third quarter.

Reuters

Lordstown Motors Endurance

EV startup Lordstown Motors Corp. replaced its CEO with insider and automotive industry veteran Edward Hightower on Tuesday in a management shake-up aimed at ramping up efforts to start production of its pickup truck.

Hightower, president of the company since November, takes the reins from Daniel Ninivaggi who will become executive chairman and focus on partnerships and capital raising.

The former Ford Motor Co. and General Motors executive takes the helm at a crucial time for the 4-year-old company, which plans to start production of its Endurance pick-up truck with Foxconn in the third quarter.

While demand for electric vehicles has surged globally, supply chain disruptions and rising material costs have made it tough for companies to raise output and meet red-hot demand.

Lordstown Motors has also struggled with funding and had to sell certain assets to Taiwan-based Foxconn in May to secure capital essential for production.

The company was also targeted by short-seller Hindenburg Research last year, which prompted it to launch an internal investigation and later led to the departure of its then CEO and CFO.

In its statement on Tuesday, Lordstown Motors also named Donna Bell, a former Ford executive with nearly three decades of experience in automotive product development, as its executive vice president of product creation, engineering and supply chain.

Jane Ritson-Parsons, who took over the role of chief commercial officer in November, will become an advisor, it said.

