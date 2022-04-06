A look at Elon Musk's wild week with Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter

Elon Musk is having quite the week.

On Monday, we learned Tesla’s CEO had taken up a more than 9 percent stake in Twitter , making him the social networking company’s largest shareholder. The service the world’s richest person uses to ask for input and promise product improvements then announced Tuesday that Musk will join its board of directors .

We’ll see what fresh surprises Musk has next for Twitter after these disclosures drove its shares up 30 percent in the course of just a couple sessions — the biggest two-day jump for the stock since the company’s initial public offering.