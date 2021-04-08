LMP CFO Bernstein resigns after 8 months

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc.'s CFO for about eight months has resigned, the new franchised dealership owner, used-car seller and vehicle subscription company said in a regulatory filing.

Evan Bernstein, the former Braman Automotive Dealerships finance chief who publicly traded LMP announced as CFO last September, is resigning effective April 16, according to the Wednesday filing. LMP said Bernstein's choice to leave was "not the result of a dispute or disagreement with the company," according to the filing.

The company, which said it has started a search for a new CFO, said CEO Samer Tawfik would serve as interim CFO until Bernstein's replacement is named. LMP last month acquired its first franchised dealerships and wants to add up to 100 more dealerships by the end of next year.

This isn't the first quick turnover in the CFO role for LMP, which went public in December 2019.

Last June, LMP hired Bill Myers, former CFO of TravelCenters of America Inc., as CFO. But in July, the month Myers was to start, Myers told LMP he decided not to join the company.