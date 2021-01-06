LeddarTech names veteran auto exec Carl-Peter Forster to board

Staff Report

Carl-Peter Forster

LeddarTech, the Quebec-based tech company specializing in advanced driver-assistance systems, has named veteran auto executive Carl-Peter Forster to its board of directors.

“Carl-Peter brings with him a wealth of industry experience as a leader with some of the world’s largest automotive companies,” LeddarTech Chairman Michel Brûlé said in a statement. “Carl-Peter’s extensive experience in the automotive industry as well as in ADAS and AD technology companies will be a tremendous asset to LeddarTech.”

Forster has spent about four decades in the auto industry, beginning his career in 1986 with BMW where he rose to head manufacturing before leaving the company in 2000.

He was appointed head of Opel in 2001 and was promoted to president of parent General Motors Europe three years later. Forster resigned from GM in 2009 following his criticism of the automaker for reversing a decision to sell Opel to Canadian supplier Magna International Inc. and its Russian partner Sberbank.

The following year he joined Tata Motors as Group CEO, where he took responsibility for the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

LeddarTech began in 2007 as a lidar company and has grown to become a key supplier of optics, electronics and software to Tier 1 and 2 suppliers.

“Everything that you and I think is cool in vehicles, LeddarTech does it,” Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association President Flavio Volpe recently told Automotive News Canada.

Letter
to the
Editor
 

 





