Laura Schwab says Rivian fired her after she spoke up about pricing, manufacturing problems

Laura Schwab's gender discrimination lawsuit against Rivian paints an unflattering picture of the electric vehicle startup's corporate culture, one that is at odds with one of company founder and CEO RJ Scaringe's stated principles: valuing diversity.
Schwab said she was fired from her role as Rivian's vice president of sales and marketing on Oct. 15, after less than a year on the job, and alleged that the company's "toxic bro culture" derailed her career.
In addition, she said problems began less than six months into the job, when she began raising concerns about the company's ability to "deliver on promises to investors."
She wants Rivian's work practices declared unlawful under California's labor code and seeks reimbursement for the suit's costs and "other further relief that the court may deem just and proper."
Rivian confirmed to Automotive News that Schwab was no longer employed there but would not comment further. The company is in a federally mandated "quiet period" while preparing for an initial public offering that could value it at more than $50 billion.