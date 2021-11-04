Laura Schwab leaves Rivian, sues over 'toxic bro culture'

Laura Schwab, who was hired last year to steer the electric truck startup Rivian's sales and marketing, says she was fired after raising concerns about gender discrimination.

Schwab, in a post on LinkedIn, said she has filed a lawsuit against the company for "gender discrimination and retaliation."

A spokesperson at Rivian confirmed that Schwab was no longer with the company, but would not comment further.

"Rivian publicly boasts about its culture, so it was a crushing blow when I joined the company and almost immediately experienced a toxic bro culture that marginalizes women and contributes to the company making mistakes," Scwab wrote in a blog post headlined "Life Outside the Boys Club: Why I Spoke Up About Rivian's Toxic Bro Culture (and Got Fired)," which was posted on Medium.com.

"I raised concerns to HR about the gender discrimination from my manager, the 'boys club' culture, and the impact it was having on me, my team, and the company. Two days later, my boss fired me."

Schwab wrote the culture at Rivian was "carefully cultivated," but not in the manner it was advertised. "Rivian in many ways resembled other automotive companies, dominated by men at the top; however, the most striking difference between Rivian and the other companies where I had worked was a lack of automotive experience among the other executives. The company's founder, R.J. Scaringe, was clearly and literally in the driver's seat, and he surrounded himself with a tight knit group of men who constantly had his ear. Many of these men had worked together before or hired one another and had created their own "boys' club".

The bro culture affected how the most important decisions were being made at the company. Despite my 20 years of auto experience, and my position as VP of Sales and Marketing, I was excluded from crucial meetings that impacted our mission and my team. Time and time again, I raised concerns regarding vehicle pricing and manufacturing deadlines, but no one listened, even though I have extensive experience launching and pricing vehicles. It wasn't until my (often less experienced) male colleagues raised the exact same ideas that the Chief Commercial Officer would respond. Never in my years in the auto industry had I experienced such blatant marginalization."

