Lamborghini to get new CEO

MUNICH -- Volkswagen Group plans to appoint Stephan Winkelmann as CEO of its Lamborghini supercar brand, sources said.

Winkelmann, who has run VW Group's Bugatti brand for the past three years, will become Lamborghini CEO as early as Dec 1, sources told Automobilwoche, the German language sister publication of Automotive News.

Winkelmann, 56, was CEO of Lamborghini from 2005 to 2016. He will manage Lamborghini and Bugatti in a dual role, the sources said.

Current Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali will join Formula One as CEO on Jan. 1, 2021.

Winkelmann's appointment is expected to be approved on Tuesday, Nov. 17, by the board of Audi, VW Group's premium brand, which is responsible for Lamborghini.

VW Group is drawing up plans for a potential spin-off of Lamborghini as the group seeks to streamline its operations and focus on mass-producing electric cars.

The group is also said to be in talks to sell Bugatti to Croatian performance electric-car specialist Rimac.