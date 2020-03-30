Labor Department extends deadline for union financial reports

The Department of Labor has extended the reporting deadline for certain union forms to June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory covers unions, union officers, employees and others whose main office is located in the affected areas or whose reportable activity occurred in those areas, according to a March 25 revised notice from the Office of Labor-Management Standards .

The advisory also covers union elections that may be disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak and allows unions to hold elections "when practicable on a date certain" under a voluntary compliance agreement with the office.

"Labor unions, labor union officers and employees, surety companies, labor relations consultants and employers affected by COVID-19 or natural disasters must make a good-faith effort to file required public disclosure reports," the notice said.

The UAW's annual report — Form LM-2 — would have been due today. A spokesman for the union had no immediate comment.

The UAW is based in Detroit, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan, with more than 1,500 confirmed cases and at least 35 deaths. President Donald Trump on Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for the state .

Through March 29, at least six FCA union workers — five in Michigan and one in Indiana — had died in connection with COVID-19, as had two Ford workers in Michigan, according to the UAW .