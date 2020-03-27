Kia names Song as global president to lead new mid-term plan

TOKYO -- Kia has tapped Ho-sung Song, the current head of its global operations division, as its new president to lead the South Korean automaker's new mid-term plan.



Song, 57, takes the reins April 1 from Han-woo Park, who will stay on in an advisory role, Kia said in a statement on Friday.

Park, 62, currently holds the title of president and CEO. A Kia spokeswoman said the board of directors would decide later about a possible CEO appointment.



Song's extensive overseas experience gives him a good foundation for spearheading the next phase of Kia's business plan, Kia said. Before leading the company's global operations division as executive vice president, Song was president of Kia Motors Europe, head of the company's export planning group and president of Kia Motors France.