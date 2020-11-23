KC Crain named CEO of Automotive News parent

"We're proud of the 104-year legacy of our company and of the continued leadership from within our family," the elder Crain said. "KC has done a terrific job of steering our company in recent years, including strategic acquisitions. This year in particular has been challenging for many media companies, and KC and his entire team have led us to a successful year."

KC Crain started as a reporter for Automotive News and worked through roles including executive vice president and director of corporate operations.

"Leading the company my grandfather started is a true honor," KC Crain said. "Our audiences have never been stronger, and the growth prospect of this business is really exciting. Our platforms continue to evolve in amazing ways to serve our readers."