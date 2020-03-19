John Grettenberger, who retuned Cadillac in '80s, early '90s, dies

When John Grettenberger arrived as Cadillac's general manager in 1984, the General Motors luxury division — the nation's top luxury marque for years — was still selling a lot of cars, but the brand was at death's door.

Cadillac was reeling from major technical and marketing disasters that had tarnished the brand's quality and longtime sterling image. Failed diesel engines and severe technical problems with Cadillac's V-8-6-4 engine, with cylinder deactivation to boost fuel economy — coupled with stodgy designs — prompted luxury buyers to shop elsewhere. The compact Chevrolet Cavalier-based Cimarron hurt the brand even more when it became the butt of jokes.

German stalwarts Mercedes-Benz and BMW — with their taught suspensions, powerful and sophisticated overhead-cam engines, floor shifters and class-leading safety equipment — were poaching Cadillac customers in droves. And there was a new juggernaut, Japanese luxury brands from the likes of Toyota, Nissan and Honda, just around the corner.

Thirteen years later when Grettenberger, who died Tuesday at age 82 in Lansing, Mich., retired, Cadillac's image had been rebuilt, and a seed he planted, the Cadillac Escalade SUV that debuted in 1998, has grown to become one of, if not the, most profitable and important vehicles in GM's lineup today.

Yet when Grettenberger stepped down in 1997, it also marked the last year Cadillac was the nation's top-selling luxury brand, after decades on top.

While GM executives are now retooling Cadillac yet again for a new era — electrification — it is Grettenberger who gets credit for the brand's original turnaround.