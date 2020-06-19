JLR decision on possible model cuts due 'in a few weeks,' top exec says

Jaguar Land Rover will decide "in a few weeks" whether to further reduce spending and possibly cut models or modify future programs at the British automaker, a top executive said.
The automaker first wants to determine whether global sales will rebound from a collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic before taking additional steps, PB Balaji, who is chief financial officer at JLR parent Tata Motors, said June 15 during a call with investors.
"In the case of JLR, we need to wait for a few more weeks to understand this better," Balaji said when asked by the call's host, Robin Zhou of Bernstein Research, whether JLR would have to become smaller and leaner if global sales don't pick up. "We don’t want to react to newspaper headlines to decide long-term strategy [because] the decision will impact us three to four years from now."