JLR decision on possible model cuts due 'in a few weeks,' top exec says

JLR is also reviewing the future of the Jaguar brand, Balaji said. The project is being led by the company’s head of marketing, Felix Braeutigam.



“It’s not an easy task. It is very renowned brand, yet in some markets it’s not as strong as it ought to be,” Balaji said. “The team is focusing squarely on what is the brand positioning of Jaguar and how we are going to make it sharper. And how we ensure the portfolio we have is in sync with that position.”



With the exception of the I-Pace full-electric SUV, sales of all Jaguar models slumped in the first three months of the year, with demand for the XE and XF sedans hit hardest.



The automaker has yet to restart production at its plant in Castle Bromwich, central England, where it builds the Jaguar XF, XE, F-Type sports car and XJ flagship sedan, saying it was “prioritizing the most profitable sales” for its factory restarts. UK reports say the plant will remain closed until August 10.



JLR warned that the first three months of its current financial year that started in April will be “significantly impacted by COVID-19.” It declined to give a performance outlook for the year until “clarity emerges on demand.”

China delivered better news for JLR in May with sales up 4.2 percent to 8,068 units compared with the same month last year. The automaker said all its retailers in China were now open.



The company has also started fulfilling the 22,000 orders it has for the Defender. Deliveries of the highly anticipated SUV started in Europe in May, this month in North America and will begin in China next month.