Jim Englehart, former product development chief at Ford, dies at 82

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect given name for Jim Englehart.

Jim Englehart, who helped develop some of Ford Motor Co.'s most successful pickups and SUVs as part of a career spanning 35 years at the automaker, died Wednesday at his home in Bonita Springs, Fla. He was 82.

Englehart was Ford's global head of product development for two years before he retired in 1998.

As an executive director and vice president of Ford's light-truck operations from 1986 to 1996, Englehart helped bring many of today's most popular vehicles to the market, such as the F-150, Ford Explorer and Ford Expedition.

He always wanted to be known as "a truck guy."

Before beginning his career in 1963 at Ford, Englehart spent three years in the Navy and two years at Detroit Edison Co. The product developer and leader received his engineering degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1958.

"Jim had a passion for life, which was evident in anything and everything he did," his family said in a statement. "Be it spending time with family, playing golf, boating, playing cards or even working around the house. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He always treated everyone fairly and considerately."

Funeral services are set for Friday, March 1, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Bonita Springs. Additional services will be held at a later date at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.