Jerry Sloan, former chief of Ford PR, dies at 84

Jerry Sloan, who was Ford Motor Co,'s executive director of public affairs before becoming a professor at his alma mater, died Thursday, his 84th birthday.

Sloan began his public relations career at Ford in 1960 as editor of the employee publication at a Cleveland stamping plant. He rose to become director of corporate information in 1980 and joined American Motors Corp. three years later. He was AMC's vice president of public relations before returning to Ford in 1987, after AMC was bought by Chrysler Corp.

Jim Trainor, director of communications at Hyundai Motor America, worked under Sloan at Ford in the late 1980s.

"He was special," Trainor told Automotive News. "You wanted to be like him, and you wanted to work like him."

Trainor remembers Sloan's sense of humor and outsize personality. But Sloan was also tough and expected the best, Trainor said.

Sloan was instrumental in starting a master's degree program in communications for Ford PR team members at Ohio University, which Trainor participated in.

Sloan later started a second career at the university as a professor of public relations.

His son Dave, president of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, said his father was a mentor to all but especially to his students.

Dave Sloan said his dad was known for welcoming students into his home for Sunday brunch and for keeping close relationships for decades with those he taught.

His Facebook page is flooded with tributes. One former student wrote: "The team upstairs got an all star."

Chuck Snearly, who worked with Sloan at Ford, shared this remembrance with former colleagues: "Jerry was the consummate PR professional with a lifetime of impressive achievements. But, as someone who witnessed and experienced it firsthand, to me his greatest achievement was the positive impact he had on the people around him. We got the job done and we had fun doing it, thanks to Jerry's wisdom, wit and warmth."

Sloan is survived by his wife, four children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Centre Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, N.C., or to the Ohio University Foundation.