Jeep lands seasoned leader amid global expansion

BLOOMBERG

The Jeep Grand Commander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle was displayed at the Shanghai auto show on April 16, 2019. 

Christian Meunier brings to Jeep vast global experience that he picked up from Ford, Land Rover, Nissan and Infiniti at a time when the SUV brand is expanding its footprint overseas.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday named Meunier, 51, as global head of Jeep. He had been chairman and global president of Infiniti Motor Co. since January. Mike Manley had been in charge of Jeep before replacing the late Sergio Marchionne as FCA's CEO in July.

Jeep is a titan in the U.S., but there's plenty of room for growth in other markets. The brand's lineup is expanding with the Gladiator midsize pickup that's in the early stages of its rollout, and it soon will be joined by the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and another three-row Jeep.

Jeep also is getting ready to bring an electrified Wrangler to market. A three-week layoff will start Monday at FCA's Toledo North Assembly Plant in Ohio to prepare for the Wrangler plug-in hybrid launch in early 2020.

Dealer reaction

Wes Lutz, who owns Extreme Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Jackson, Mich., said Meunier's global view could prove valuable. Several Jeep dealers reached Tuesday, including Lutz, said they didn't know Meunier.

"It's an interesting choice, but it's somebody that's aware of the entire world market," Lutz said. "Chrysler has got the Jeep brand in the U.S. down pretty well. It's well executed here. I think that the international experience is going to bode well for that position. As a corporation, we need to get that brand viable and selling well all over the world."

David Kelleher, who owns David Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Glen Mills, Pa., also said he believes Meunier's broad perspective will be useful.

"A man like that understands the nuances of each market — what the market will accept and what it will not," Kelleher said. "I think we've seen here that certain cars just cannot influence the marketplace. It's important to understand.

"But Jeep models can be acceptable abroad, [they] just have to be the correct models with the correct expectations. Sounds like Christian's experience puts FCA in a better position to understand that."

Long resume

Meunier's global roles have included division vice president of Infiniti global sales, marketing and operations; senior vice president of sales, marketing and operations for Nissan North America; chairman of Nissan Canada; and president of Nissan's operations in Canada and Brazil. He also has held sales and marketing positions at Ford Motor Co., Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz in Europe and the U.S.

Lutz said he has faith in the hire because Manley is a good judge of character.

"I like what Mike has done so far. It's a marathon, not a sprint. We can't fumble the ball with Jeep," Lutz said. "Jeep has got to be one of the most recognized brands on the planet. You've got to take care of it. I'm pretty excited that we're moving forward with an expanded product line for Jeep.

"That's going to be a good move for Fiat Chrysler."

