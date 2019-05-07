Jeep lands seasoned leader amid global expansion

Christian Meunier brings to Jeep vast global experience that he picked up from Ford, Land Rover, Nissan and Infiniti at a time when the SUV brand is expanding its footprint overseas.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday named Meunier, 51, as global head of Jeep. He had been chairman and global president of Infiniti Motor Co. since January. Mike Manley had been in charge of Jeep before replacing the late Sergio Marchionne as FCA's CEO in July.

Jeep is a titan in the U.S., but there's plenty of room for growth in other markets. The brand's lineup is expanding with the Gladiator midsize pickup that's in the early stages of its rollout, and it soon will be joined by the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and another three-row Jeep.

Jeep also is getting ready to bring an electrified Wrangler to market. A three-week layoff will start Monday at FCA's Toledo North Assembly Plant in Ohio to prepare for the Wrangler plug-in hybrid launch in early 2020.