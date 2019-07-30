Japan seeks Swiss help in Ghosn investigation

JOHN MILLER
Reuters

ZURICH -- Swiss prosecutors said on Tuesday they are assisting Japanese authorities in their investigation into former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn, who faces charges of fraud and misconduct.

Ghosn, who has denied wrongdoing and is free on bail as he awaits trial, is pursuing claims against Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. Both automakers ousted him from their boards after Ghosn was arrested on charges that include embezzlement.

"The request for legal assistance from Japan has been delegated to the Zurich public prosecutor's office for enforcement and is currently being processed," the office said, declining to give any further detail on what it had been asked for.

"The Zurich public prosecutor's office is not conducting its own proceedings," it added.

