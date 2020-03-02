Japan seeks Lebanon's cooperation in Ghosn case, Lebanese presidency says

TOM PERRY
Reuters
Ghosn looking glum web.jpg
Bloomberg

BEIRUT -- Japan wants cooperation with Lebanon in the case of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and to develop bilateral ties, deputy justice minister Hiroyuki Yoshiie said during a visit to Lebanon on Monday, according to the Lebanese presidency.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Yoshiie that Lebanon had sent a correspondence to Japan over the Ghosn case but had not received any official response, the presidency said on its Twitter feed.

Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, in December as he awaited trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

Aoun also noted that Lebanon and Japan had no judicial cooperation or extradition treaty.

Ghosn was questioned in Lebanon in January over an Interpol warrant and faces a travel ban. Ghosn has said he will cooperate fully with the Lebanese judicial process.

Ghosn's lawyer said at the time of his questioning he was "very comfortable" with legal proceedings in Lebanon.

Ghosn has said he had "zero chance" of a fair trial in Japan. Japan has described that as an unfounded accusation.

