Japan could press Lebanon to extradite Ghosn, minister says

TOKYO -- Japan said it could still press Lebanon to extradite Carlos Ghosn, after the former Nissan boss skipped bail to become a fugitive in a country that normally does not extradite its nationals.
In the Japanese government's first briefing since Ghosn fled to his childhood home of Lebanon, Justice Minister Masako Mori on Monday gave little insight into the events of the escape, repeatedly telling reporters she could not comment on specifics because of an ongoing investigation.
Ghosn was forbidden from leaving Japan while awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, which he denied. But he fled on Dec. 29, saying he escaped a "rigged" justice system.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Sunday that Ghosn was aided in his escape by two Americans with backgrounds in private security, who were listed on the manifest of the getaway flight from Osaka to Istanbul. Another Japanese broadcaster, NTV, citing sources involved in the investigation, said Ghosn used public transportation to get from Tokyo to Osaka before boarding a private jet in his escape to Lebanon.