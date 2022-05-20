Jake Neher joins Automotive News as audio producer

Radio veteran Jake Neher has joined Automotive News to expand podcasts and other audio coverage.

Neher

DETROIT — Jake Neher has joined the Automotive News multimedia team as coordinating producer for audio.

Neher, 34, has worked in public radio for the past 12 years. Most recently, he was senior editor for WDET's "Detroit Today With Stephen Henderson" and co-host of its popular Michigan politics podcast, "MichMash."

A Michigander for most of his life, Neher has also spent time reporting in Arctic Alaska and New York City.

Neher earned a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and a master's from Fordham University.

