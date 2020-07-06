Jaguar Land Rover said to shortlist former BMW, Audi execs for CEO post

LONDON -- Jaguar Land Rover's shortlist of executives to succeed CEO Ralf Speth includes ex-BMW development chief Klaus Froehlich and former Audi CEO Bram Schot, the Financial Times reported.

The announcement could come as early as this week, the paper said.

JLR said in January that Speth would retire in September, triggering a search for a replacement.

Speth reaches 65 in September, which requires him to retire under the company policy of JLR parent Tata Motors. He will become non-executive vice-chairman of JLR.

The shortlist includes Froehlich, Schot, Nick Rogers, who is JLR's head of engineering, and Fred Schulze, head of production at Audi's home plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, the FT said, citing multiple sources familiar with the search.

Froelich retired from BMW at the end of June after reaching 60, the mandatory retirement age at BMW.

In January 2019, Audi promoted Schot, its former sales and marketing chief to the CEO role he had held on an interim basis after Munich prosecutors detained former CEO Rupert Stadler in June 2018 for his alleged role in helping to bring Audi diesel cars equipped with illegal software on to the European market. In April Schot was replaced as Audi CEO by former BMW executive Markus Duesmann.