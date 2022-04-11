Jaguar Land Rover hires former VW executive Mueller

Jaguar Land Rover has hired Thomas Mueller, a former Volkswagen Group executive and autonomous driving specialist, to lead the automaker’s product engineering.

Mueller replaces Nick Rogers, who left JLR at the end of the year after 37 years at the company.

Prior to joining JLR on April 1, Mueller was head of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving at VW’s Cariad software division.

Mueller’s expertise in engineering process automation and applying new product development methods “will bring significant benefits to the efficient delivery of the next generation of modern luxury vehicles” JLR said in a statement.