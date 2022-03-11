Infiniti promotes Keeys to Americas group VP

The Infiniti brand is changing leadership at its Americas operation as sales crater and dealers gripe about an anemic pipeline.

The Japanese premium brand has elevated Craig Keeys, Nissan's regional vice president for its 10-state Midwest Region, to lead the Americas region starting April 1.

In his new role as Infiniti Americas group vice president, the 44-year-old Keeys will oversee the brand's strategic direction, planning, retail and marketing efforts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Keeys, who began his 24-year career at Nissan Motor Co . as a warehouse operator, has experience in sales, marketing, aftersales and logistics.