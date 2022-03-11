Infiniti promotes Keeys to Americas group VP

Craig Keeys, a Nissan regional vice president, has more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing, aftersales and logistics.

Craig Keeys, who began his 24-year career at Nissan Motor Co. as a warehouse operator, has experience in sales, marketing, aftersales and logistics.

The Infiniti brand is changing leadership at its Americas operation as sales crater and dealers gripe about an anemic pipeline.

The Japanese premium brand has elevated Craig Keeys, Nissan's regional vice president for its 10-state Midwest Region, to lead the Americas region starting April 1.

In his new role as Infiniti Americas group vice president, the 44-year-old Keeys will oversee the brand's strategic direction, planning, retail and marketing efforts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Keeys, who began his 24-year career at Nissan Motor Co. as a warehouse operator, has experience in sales, marketing, aftersales and logistics.

He replaces Jeff Pope, 52, who took over the top job nearly three years ago. Pope is moving to an undisclosed role at Nissan North America.

Sales headwinds

Keeys has his work cut out for him.

Infiniti's U.S. sales dropped 26 percent last year, following a pandemic-fueled 32 percent tumble in 2020, as consumers took a pass on the brand's aging and limited portfolio.

"Our headwind is product," Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board Chairman Ed Lennon Jr. told Automotive News ahead of this week's NADA Show in Las Vegas. "We seem to be a little slow to get our new product."

Infiniti fumbled a critical product launch last year with the QX60 crossover, which was then exacerbated by industrywide supply chain problems.

Production of the previous-generation QX60 ended in December 2020, but the redesigned 2022 QX60 didn't arrive in U.S. stores until a year later, leaving Infiniti dealers without their volume model for several months.

Future direction

Infiniti's dealers will also look to Keeys to lay out the brand's road map to an electric future. Infiniti has said it will shift much of its lineup to battery-only power by 2030, starting with a raised sedan that could arrive in the U.S. in 2025.

But dealers say they want to know more.

"We want to see a five-year plan from the manufacturer," Lennon said. "What's Infiniti's vision regarding electrification? ... How many models are we going to get? We deserve to know."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
U.S. judge takes hard look at Musk's claim that 2018 tweet was truthful
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Elon Musk
U.S. judge takes hard look at Musk's claim that 2018 tweet was truthful
Lex_Kerssemakers_Volvo.jpg
Volvo global retail boss Lex Kerssemakers to step down
1JACKSON-MAIN_i.jpg
Former AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson collected more than $18M in 2021
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-7-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive