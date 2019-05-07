Infiniti names acting chief after Meunier quits

BEJING -- Infiniti's head, Christian Meunier, has resigned after after less than four months in the post.

Nissan's chief quality officer, Christian Vandenhende, will oversee Infiniti's global operations until a new brand chief is named, Infiniti said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meunier was named global chief in early January after its previous boss Roland Krueger also left the Hong Kong-based brand.

An Infiniti spokesman said Meunier's resignation was not related to Nissan's internal investigation into its former leader Carlos Ghosn, adding that it was a personal decision.

Meunier began his Nissan career in 2002 at the automaker's Europe operations where he held several positions including head of sales. He started his automotive career in France holding various senior positions at Ford and Rover, as well as at Mercedes-Benz in the U.S.

In recent years, he led operations in the U.S. and Canada as senior vice president for sales and marketing and operations at Nissan North America and as president of Nissan Canada.

In March Infiniti said it will exit western Europe early next year as it restructures its global operations and turns its attention to sales in China and the United States.