Infiniti gets new design chief in latest upheaval at brand

Nakamura had a leading hand in EV concepts such as the QX Inspiration crossover shown at this year's Detroit auto show.

TOKYO -- The Japanese stylist responsible for Infiniti's eye-catching QX Inspiration and Prototype 10 concept vehicles, Taisuke Nakamura, will be the premium brand's new global design chief, following the departure of current head Karim Habib in the latest executive shuffle at Nissan's premium marque.

Nakamura, 49, will take up the post Sept. 1, Infiniti said on Monday.

Nakamura currently reports to Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's global design boss, as program design director responsible for global design strategy as well as concept car and production vehicle design.

Habib, a Lebanese-born Canadian who joined Infiniti in July 2017 from BMW, is leaving the company "to pursue other opportunities," Infiniti said.

Nissan is overhauling Infiniti's business strategy to focus on the U.S. and China markets. Sales in the U.S., the brand's top market, were down 13 percent to 71,718 vehicles through July.

Habib's departure is the latest personnel upheaval at Infiniti, whose restructuring includes its withdrawal from the European market and the return of its brand headquarters to Japan from Hong Kong. It also comes at the brand readies the launch of a new design language centered around an upcoming wave of electrified vehicles.

In May, Infiniti President Christian Meunier left the job to become the global president of the Jeep brand at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Meunier had been in that post for four months, following the departure of Roland Krueger, his predecessor. Krueger, who left to take the top job at Dyson's automotive unit, had led the brand since 2015.

Photo

Nakamura, a veteran Nissan group executive, will oversee Infiniti's launch of a new design language centered around electrified vehicles.

EV concepts

Nakamura, a native of Kyoto, Japan, joined Nissan in 1993.

Infiniti said Nakamura had a leading hand in electric vehicle concepts such as the QX Inspiration crossover shown at this year's Detroit auto show, the Prototype 10 open-air racer unveiled at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and the Qs Inspiration sedan shown in Shanghai.

During his assignment as design director at the Nissan Design Europe in London, Nakamura led a number of other programs, including Infiniti Emerg-E sports car and Q30 hatchback concepts, as well as the Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Gripz concept. Other work for the mass-market Nissan brand include the Nissan IMx crossover concept and design development of the Sentra sedan.

Nissan's Albaisa praised Habib's work at Infiniti.

"As key member of our global design organization, Karim was a key collaborator and leader helping Nissan Motor Limited shape the electrification of Infiniti," Albaisa said in a statement.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters