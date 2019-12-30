Indicted former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan for Lebanon

Indicted former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has surfaced in Lebanon, despite being under strict bail conditions not to leave Japan, in a remarkable turn of events after more than a year of legal drama.



Ghosn had been awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct during his time at the helm of the automaker. It is unclear when and how Ghosn left Japan. But a person familiar with the matter confirmed Ghosn’s arrival in Lebanon, where he has citizenship.

The person could not say whether Ghosn, 65, has taken flight from Japan, or possibly struck a deal with local authorities. The terms of Ghosn’s bail in Japan have kept him under tight surveillance by the Tokyo prosecutor’s office.

One of the lawyers representing Ghosn told Japanese public broadcaster NHK: “I don’t know anything. We will check on this from now.” Several prosecutors also told NHK that they were unaware of the developments and "trying to confirm the facts.”

The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Monday. One unidentified person told the newspaper Ghosn did not believe he would get a fair trial there and was "tired of being an industrial political hostage."

The Financial Times said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest, but said it was not clear whether he had escaped or a deal had been reached.

Ghosn's attorney did not have an immediate comment.

Ghosn was arrested just over a year ago in Tokyo on allegations of financial improprieties while chairman of Nissan Motor Co. He has been indicted on four counts in Japan. The first two are charges of failing to disclose tens of millions of dollars in deferred compensation. The two other counts are breach of trust charges that accuse Ghosn of diverting company money for personal gain.

Ghosn, who denies the entire slate of charges, faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 150 million yen ($1.4 million) if convicted on all four counts.