Indicted ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan for Lebanon

“I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold,” Ghosn said. “I have not fled justice -- I have escaped injustice and political persecution.”

It is unclear when and how Ghosn left Japan for Lebanon, where he is a citizen.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK cited a Lebanese security official as saying Ghosn landed in Lebanon by private jet and entered the country under a different name.

NHK said it may be difficult for Japan to ask Lebanon to send the fallen auto titan back for trial because there is no extradition agreement between Japan and Lebanon.

The terms of Ghosn’s bail in Japan kept him under tight surveillance by the Tokyo prosecutor’s office and banned him from leaving the country.

Ghosn may have to forfeit 1.5 billion yen ($13.8 million) in bail for decamping.

One of the lawyers representing Ghosn told Japanese public broadcaster NHK: “I don’t know anything. We will check on this from now.” Several prosecutors also told NHK that they were unaware of the developments and "trying to confirm the facts.”

The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Monday.

The Tokyo District Court told NHK that it had not changed the bail conditions banning Ghosn from international travel. According to Japanese government officials, there was also no record of Ghosn’s departure in the database of Japan’s Immigration Services Agency.

Ghosn attorney Junichiro Hironaka told Japanese reporters he had nothing to say.

Ghosn was arrested just over a year ago in Tokyo on allegations of financial improprieties while chairman of Nissan Motor Co. He has been indicted on four counts in Japan.

The first two are charges of failing to disclose tens of millions of dollars in deferred compensation. The two other counts are breach of trust charges that accuse Ghosn of diverting company money for personal gain.

Ghosn, who denies the entire slate of charges, faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 150 million yen ($1.4 million) if convicted on all four counts.

Ghosn’s lawyers and his wife, Carole Ghosn, have expressed doubt that the former boss of the Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi auto group would get a fair trial in Japan. Although an official trial date had not yet been set, the case wasn’t expected to head to court until the spring of 2020.

Ghosn’s attorney in Japan argues that prosecutors illegally conspired with Nissan executives and government officials to frame him and remove him from power in order to prevent a full merger of Nissan with French alliance partner Renault.

In the process, Ghosn’s lawyers have said, prosecutors have also violated his rights by engaging in such activities as illegal evidence collection and denying his right to a speedy trial.

The Tokyo prosecutor’s office has denied inappropriate handling of evidence.

In his statement, Ghosn said he would use his newfound freedom to tell more of his story.

“I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week,” he said.

Naoto Okamura and Reuters contributed to this report.