Hyundai promotes Jason Erb to chief legal officer

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai Motor North America has promoted longtime legal counsel Jason Erb to the position of chief legal officer and vice president.

Effective Monday, Erb will oversee all matters across the region, including dealer franchise issues, product liability, warranty, cybersecurity and others, Hyundai said Friday. Erb, 50, will report to Hyundai Motor North America CEO Jose Muñoz.

"Jason is a consummate professional and has vast expertise in our business and legal affairs," Muñoz said in a statement. "This expertise will be critical as we navigate the introduction of new mobility products and services and ensure the protection of our business, partners and customers."

Erb joined Hyundai in 2002 as senior counsel and most recently held the post of assistant general counsel and executive director for litigation. Erb is an alumnus of the University of California, Berkeley, and Duke University School of Law, Hyundai said.