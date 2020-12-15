Hyundai promotes Genesis head Chang to president and CEO

Hyundai Motor named Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, the global head of the Genesis brand, to be president and CEO as part of a wider management shuffle.

Chang, 56, will become president on Dec. 16 and assume the CEO role pending approval at a future board meeting.

Wonhee Lee, the automaker’s current president and CEO, will keep his title as president and shift responsibilities toward future mobility businesses. Lee will work on new areas such as electrification and smart factories, Hyundai said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hyundai Motor has several executives with the title of president.