Hyundai promotes Genesis head Chang to president and CEO

The announcement is part of several personnel changes aimed at strengthening the Hyundai Motor Group as it expands into new areas of autonomous driving, robotics and urban air mobility.
The move follows Hyundai’s recent purchase of a controlling stake in U.S. robotics firm Boston Dynamics for $1.1 billion and its creation of a new hydrogen fuel cell brand.
Aside from heading the Genesis premium marque, Chang also leads the automaker’s Korea Business Division and its so-called People & Business Operation Support Division.
In that role, he has been reforming Hyundai’s business culture to make it less top-down and more dynamic, agile and creative to stay ahead of rapidly changing industry trends.
Chang has a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University and bachelor’s degree in sociology from Korea University. He is fluent in English and Japanese.
Chang has held roles in various departments at Hyundai such as customer experience and production development planning. He was appointed Genesis boss in August.
Among other personnel moves, Sung Hwan Cho was named president and CEO of supplier Hyundai Mobis. Cho currently serves as executive vice president of Hyundai Mobis R&D and of its Automotive Electronics Business Unit.