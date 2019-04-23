Hyundai promotes China designer to global role in Seoul

Hyundai has promoted its China design director, Simon Loasby, to head its styling group in Seoul, where he will lead the further development of the brand's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language.

Loasby, 51 and a vice president, takes over as head of the styling group at the Hyundai Design Center in Korea, the company said in a statement Tuesday. He will oversee strategy and direction for the automaker's models worldwide, and report to SangYup Lee, head of the Hyundai Design Center, and Luc Donckerwolke, chief design officer of Honda Motor Group.

"Since his arrival at Hyundai Motor in mid-2017, Mr. Loasby has played an integral role in defining Hyundai's design identity in China, spearheading introductions of new models with stylish design language, including the LaFesta sporty sedan," the company said.

Loasby will be succeeded in China by Minchul Koo, a vice president who is currently the head of Hyundai Exterior Design Group, according to the statement. Before joining Hyundai, Loasby worked as design director for Volkswagen Group China, and has also worked at Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

