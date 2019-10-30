Hyundai picks Nissan's Claudia Marquez as CEO in Mexico

Hyundai Motor Mexico has named Claudia Marquez its new CEO, making her the latest Nissan executive to join Jose Munoz's leadership team.

Marquez, a 24-year industry veteran, has held various leadership positions at Nissan Motor Co. and BMW Group. In 2018, she became vice president of sales and vehicle operations for Nissan Division U.S. Prior, she had been senior director of sales operations at Infiniti USA for about three years.

"Throughout her career, Claudia has proven herself as a skillful leader that motivates teams and delivers on sales growth and profitability," said Munoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America and global COO of Hyundai Motor Co., in a statement on Wednesday. "She is an expert in the Mexican automotive market and when combined with her other global experience, she is the ideal person to lead Hyundai in Mexico."

The appointment is effective Friday. Marquez will report to Munoz.

"Hyundai is a company on the rise in Mexico and there is a tremendous opportunity to grow the business and the brand in the market," she said in the statement. "I'm excited to get started in building on Hyundai's success."

Marquez succeeds Jeong Gou Lee, who has led Honda Motor Mexico since 2016. He will stay as Marquez's executive adviser.

Since leaving Nissan as chief performance officer in January and resurfacing at Hyundai in April, Munoz has been recruiting high-level executives from his former employer and elsewhere.