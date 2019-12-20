Hyundai picks Genesis' Megan Gillam for new product line management job

Hyundai Motor America appointed Genesis executive Megan Gillam as director of product line management, a new position at the Korean automaker.

Gillam, who began her new job this week, will lead a team of product line managers and be responsible for understanding target customers, dealer engagement levels and segment marketplace dynamics, the company said in a news release. Her duties include identifying improvement areas in marketing, incentives, pricing and product distribution.

She will report to Hyundai Motor America COO Brian Smith.

"In this new position, Megan is serving an important role in taking a holistic viewpoint of the business performance of our vehicles and identifying areas for growth," Smith said in the release. "Coming from within the Hyundai organization, she'll be effective at collaborating and bringing closer together our marketing, sales and product planning strategies to ensure that we are offering the right mobility solutions to our customers. She's proven herself to be an outstanding business strategist in her career and we are looking forward to the impact she will make."

Gillam most recently was senior group manager at Genesis Motor America, where she began in September 2018. She was responsible for the development and implementation of launch and life cycle strategies of the luxury brand's models.

Prior to Genesis, she was the lead strategist at Latcha+Associates, a marketing and production company. In addition, she worked in various roles for six years at Ford Motor Co. and for seven years at Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.