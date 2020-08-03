Hyundai names new global head of Genesis

Hyundai Motor Co. on Friday appointed Jay Chang as the new global head of its Genesis brand.

He replaced William Lee, who left Genesis to become CEO of marketing communications company Innocean.

Innocean is Hyundai's global advertising division that has also worked with sister company Kia and clients outside the parent company. Lee, who was a founding executive of Innocean, will "lead that business forward," Genesis said in a statement.

Both Chang and Lee assumed their new roles Saturday.

Chang previously was executive vice president of Hyundai and has held roles in various departments such as customer experience and production development planning.

"His focus on customer experience, quality and corporate growth strategy uniquely positions him to lead Genesis through its next phase of growth," Genesis said.

The company also said Chang will lead Genesis' global expansion in the luxury car market by "increasing sales and brand awareness."

Genesis said Monday that it posted U.S. sales of 1,257 vehicles in July, marking a 21 percent decrease from last year. The year-to-date total dropped 24 percent to 8,797 vehicles. Sales of its 2020 G90 midsize sedan increased 16 percent to 1,279 through July, the company said.

Genesis also has said it plans to launch the GV80, the brand's first crossover, this fall.