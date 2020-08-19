Hyundai Motor America names VP for new product line, sales division

Hyundai Motor America has named Fred DePerez vice president of product line management and sales planning, a newly created division.

The division is expected to improve decision making across the enterprise and allow the company to react more quickly to changing market conditions, the automaker said in a statement Monday.

DePerez's appointment was effective Monday, and he oversees the current product line management, sales planning and retail operations teams and reports to Hyundai Motor North America CEO José Muñoz

"Creating this new division will allow us to better leverage data and take full advantage of national and regional opportunities to increase profits and gain market share," Muñoz said in a statement. "We are excited he's joined the Hyundai team."

DePerez is a 25-year industry veteran and most recently was vice president of Nissan's Northeast region. He also led Dodge brand operations at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and held various sales and marketing positions at Toyota Motor Sales USA.

"Fred is a seasoned leader with an extensive background in understanding market conditions and delivering results," said Muñoz.