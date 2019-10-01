Hyundai hires former Infiniti exec for dealer relations

LOS ANGELES — Another Nissan Motor Co. veteran has followed Jose Munoz to Hyundai Motor America.

The Korean automaker hired Robert Grafton from Infiniti to implement its dealer network strategy and improve dealer relations. He takes the title of executive director of dealer development.

Grafton reports to Randy Parker, vice president of national sales — a former Infiniti U.S. sales chief hired by Hyundai in May.

Grafton started on Sept. 30, Hyundai said in a statement Tuesday.

"Robert has a successful track record in talent identification and development, employee and dealer engagement, and driving revenue and increasing sales volume regardless of economic conditions," said Parker. "Rob is an important addition to our sales team as we continue to focus on growing retail sales and improving dealer profitability."

Grafton spent more than 20 years at Nissan North America in sales and regional leadership jobs and was most recently director of network strategy at the automaker's luxury brand, Hyundai said.

The appointment of Grafton comes five months after Hyundai named former Nissan executive Munoz as global COO and North American CEO. Munoz had resigned as chief performance officer from Nissan in January as the scandal involving former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn engulfed the Japanese automaker.

At the time of Munoz's appointment, some Hyundai dealers expressed concern that he and his management team would employ tactics used at Nissan such as stair-step incentives to artificially boost volume. Munoz said in an interview with Automotive News at the time that he was committed to good dealer relations in his new role.