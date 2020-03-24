Hyundai adds safety exec to Washington office

Hyundai Motor North America is expanding its safety office in Washington, naming industry veteran Steve Gehring its new executive director of North American safety regulations and policy.

He will oversee the automaker's vehicle safety strategy in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and will work with NHTSA, the U.S. Department of Transportation and other safety policy groups and stakeholders, Hyundai said in a news release. His hiring was effective Monday, and he reports to Brian Latouf, Hyundai Motor North America chief safety officer.

"Regulatory and safety matters are complex, so we are fortunate to have Steve join our team to provide guidance and expertise in these areas," Latouf said in the release. "Keeping our customers safe is of the utmost importance, and with his three decades of experience and proven abilities in vehicle policy and regulation, we are confident that Hyundai will continue to be a leader in transportation safety."

Gehring was most recently at the Association of Global Automakers and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, where he worked on policy and regulatory positions on safety and autonomous vehicles. Before that, he was General Motors' director of safety public policy in Washington.