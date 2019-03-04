How Zetsche, Ghosn, Marchionne successors can thrive despite industry upheaval

Communication is key

While each CEO will have his own style, one common thread is that they will need to be great communicators, Pieper said. “You have to explain to the world what the auto industry is representing, what it stands for, and what its future will be,” he said.

The rapid ascent of Tesla, fueled in part by Elon Musk’s aggressive use of social media to communicate, will lead to a shift in how auto executives relate to their customers and employees, experts said. “A few years back, auto companies would be hiring thousands of mechanical engineers; today they are hiring thousands of software engineers and millennials,” said Stefano Salvatore, a co-director of the automotive practice at the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. “You need to be far closer to them and far more inspirational.”

Today’s leaders “are trying to be more personable and approachable, or at least have a friendlier profile to the outside world,” Salvatore said. “They want to be seen as vulnerable human beings, rather than invulnerable, as it was a few years back.

Florian Delegue, a partner at Heidrick & Struggles in Paris, pointed to Carlos Tavares, the PSA Group CEO, as an executive who had humanized himself in his communications. “He has a passion for the automobile and is a semi-pro racecar driver,” Delegue said. “The message he communicates to the shareholders, to the staff, to the customers, is that he’s someone who can keep control of himself, who can manage stress, who can learn from his mistakes, who is always trying to push the limits.”

Rich Kolpasky, a managing director in Detroit at the executive search firm Stanton Chase, said young people entering the workforce had a greater expectation that they will have a voice in the company. “They’re not staying in their lane anymore. It’s not just a paycheck to them,” he said. “They want to see a clear connection between what they are doing and how it impacts where the company is going.”

To navigate the shift from car ownership to mobility services, the new executives will have to be storytellers rather than promoters, said Dieter Becker, global chairman of KPMG’s automotive practice, based in Munich. That will be essential to attract capital, the way that “non-asset” companies such as Uber or Facebook have done, he said. “In the old days, you would create a product and say how you are making a profit around that product,” Becker said. “But in the mobility services industry, you are not making a profit at the moment.

“A non-asset company gets huge benefits without making profits by creating huge expectations,” he said. “The new leaders will have to create a vision of what their products and ecosystem are all about. Then, if you have that vision -- and this is the Elon Musk story -- then you are getting that market capitalization.”