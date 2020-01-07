How Carlos Ghosn became the world’s most famous fugitive

On Christmas Eve, Carlos Ghosn walked into his lawyers’ modest office in central Tokyo to speak to his wife, Carole, for only the second time since April. During his long odyssey through the Japanese legal system -- several arrests, more than 100 days in solitary confinement, seemingly endless interrogations, and, after his release on bail, intrusive 24-hour surveillance -- Ghosn had been forced to accept many humiliations.
But few demoralized the ousted leader of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA as much as having to seek court permission even to call his spouse, who prosecutors viewed as a potential co-conspirator in some of the wide range of financial crimes with which he’s been charged.
Carole, who’d departed Japan in a hurry after her husband was taken into custody on a fourth charge in early April, has spent much of the last year lobbying tirelessly on his behalf -- a campaign that was taking an obvious toll.
“They’ve destroyed our lives, we are scarred forever,” she said of Ghosn’s accusers in a November interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s been the hardest year of my life.”
They were allowed to speak for one hour, but it wasn’t enough; they still had much more to say to each other. As time ran out, according to one of Ghosn’s lawyers, who described the call on his blog, the fallen executive signed off with a simple “I love you, habibi,” an Arabic term of affection.
It seemed impossible to know when the couple would next have a chance to speak, let alone embrace. The following day, the 65-year-old Ghosn learned that the second of his two trials might begin only in 2021, raising the prospect of another year or more in court-imposed isolation. Even his children were being targeted by investigators. Japanese prosecutors had questioned Ghosn’s son Anthony, who was involved in some of the transactions they were targeting, as well as one of his daughters, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Fearing arrest, Anthony had been unable to visit his father.
Dismal prospects
Ghosn’s prospects of proving his innocence in Japan were dismal. Prosecutors there win more than 99 percent of the cases they try and enjoy a wide range of procedural advantages. Against Ghosn, who was facing potential sentences of more than a decade in prison, they had an even greater-than-usual asset: the full co-operation of Nissan, which repeatedly made clear its determination to see him convicted and provided a huge trove of documents as well as hands-on investigative assistance. Ghosn, a citizen of Brazil, France, and Lebanon, had sought diplomatic help from all three countries. Only the last had acted with evident enthusiasm, but its efforts weren’t getting anywhere.
Ghosn, however, had another option -- a desperate play, months in the planning, that might restore some portion of his freedom if everything went right, or send him straight back to a 75-square-foot cell in Tokyo’s central jail if any aspect went awry. In the Middle East, a former U.S. Army Green Beret and a veteran of the 2003 invasion of Iraq were preparing a daring plan to spirit Ghosn out of Tokyo, under the noses of Japanese police. They aimed to bring him back to Beirut -- the city where he had spent most of his childhood, and the capital of a country where, thanks to his business success, Ghosn is considered by some to be a national hero.
On its face, it must have seemed like a ridiculous idea. While the terms of Ghosn’s bail did not include a requirement to wear an ankle bracelet or other electronic tracker, his movements were closely monitored. Prosecutors had trained a camera on the door of his rented house, in Tokyo’s busy Roppongi neighborhood, and as he moved through the Japanese capital he was shadowed by teams of plainclothes agents. Ghosn, who has bushy eyebrows, elongated ears and prominent sideburns, would have a memorable face even as a regular citizen, but two decades of corporate celebrity meant that he was perhaps the most recognizable foreigner in Japan. His chances of slipping undetected through Tokyo and onto an airplane would have seemed slim, to put it mildly.
End of surveillance
Yet there was a clear window of opportunity. New Year’s is typically the longest holiday of the year in Japan, a time when government offices can close for more than a week and even the most hard-boiled prosecutors and police detectives take time off to be with their families. Moreover, Ghosn had good reason to believe he could evade at least some of the men monitoring his movements: his lawyers had recently threatened to file a complaint against a private security company hired by Nissan to follow him, claiming it was infringing illegally on his rights.
According to a person familiar with the situation, the company’s agents had backed off as a result -- at least temporarily. (Nissan declined to comment.) If Ghosn was going to escape, this was the moment to do it. But he needed the right help.
In the shadowy world of private-security contractors, Michael Taylor was a swashbuckler who stood out. He protected powerful people and companies, secretly helped the U.S. government investigate crimes, and admitted breaking the law himself. A veteran of the U.S. Army’s elite Special Forces -- the famed Green Berets -- Taylor in 1994 founded American International Security Corp., a Boston-area contractor that provided security for oil drilling operations and corporate executives, and rescued abducted children among other assignments. He was hired by The New York Times to mount a rescue of David Rohde, a correspondent who’d been kidnapped in 2008 in Afghanistan. (Rohde ultimately escaped on his own). He also worked as an undercover asset for the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency and other federal bodies.
Taylor’s career seemed to be prospering in 2007 when his firm secured a Pentagon contract, which eventually paid out $54 million, to train Afghan special-forces troops. But in 2012, his fortunes took a dramatic turn for the worse. He was charged in Utah with an FBI agent over a plot to obstruct a fraud investigation of whether the Afghan contract was awarded improperly. Taylor ultimately pleaded guilty to two fraud charges and was sentenced to two years in prison. It wasn’t his first guilty plea. In 1997, he admitted two misdemeanor charges in Massachusetts related to a police report filed in a domestic case in which he’d been hired, his lawyers said.
Much of Taylor’s work over the years had, improbably enough, involved Lebanon. Taylor was born on Staten Island and graduated high school in Massachusetts, but over the years he developed deep ties to Ghosn’s home country. He was deployed to Beirut during the Lebanese civil war, beginning what his lawyers said was “a lifelong relationship with the Christian community in Lebanon” -- the same community of which Ghosn is a prominent member. Fit, square-jawed and with silver hair, Taylor speaks Arabic, his wife Lamia is Lebanese, and two of their three sons attended college in Lebanon.