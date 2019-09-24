How Carlos Ghosn allegedly hid $140 million in compensation from Nissan

TOKYO -- The settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Nissan and Carlos Ghosn offers a rare glimpse into the steps that were taken to make sure more than $140 million paid to the ex-chairman was not disclosed publicly.

That is because many of the claims against Nissan and Ghosn have not been detailed in public documents in Japan.

The charges against Nissan, Ghosn and Greg Kelly, the other ex-Nissan executive charged with financial crimes, do not offer specifics, and their trial is not due to start until next year.

Ghosn also faces charges in Japan related to money flows in the Middle East.

In the SEC settlement, Nissan was fined $15 million over the allegations, while Ghosn, 65, was hit with a $1 million penalty, the SEC said in a statement Monday.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter in the U.S. with no findings or admission of wrongdoing," Ghosn's defense team said, adding that they will "vigorously fight the criminal case in Japan and pursue his claims against Nissan around the world."

Nissan said in a statement that it cooperated fully with the SEC.

Even so, the SEC's complaint offers the clearest picture yet of some of the alleged methods used by Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan to hide compensation and payments made to the fallen auto titan. Here are some of key details: