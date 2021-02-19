Honda promotes execs for U.S. sales, operations

LOS ANGELES — Corporate changes at Honda Motor Co. are not only happening in Japan with a new CEO announced Friday, but also at the company's U.S. headquarters in California with a new vice president of operations and new sales chief at the Acura division.

Mamadou Diallo, 36, assistant vice president of national sales at Acura, has been promoted to vice president of auto operations starting April 1. Replacing him in the sales post will be Emile Korkor, 43, currently assistant vice president of Acura Sales and Marketing in Canada, the company told Automotive News.

Diallo joined American Honda Motor Co. in 2001 and has received regular promotions within the Acura sales division. He was named to his current post in October 2019. Korkor started at Honda Canada in finance in 1990 before moving to product planning and Acura sales. He has been in his current post since April 2019.

In a message to Acura dealers, Diallo said the organizational changes being made at American Honda will make it a leaner, more focused company.

"As you know, over the past 18 months we have been undertaking organizational changes at American Honda as we work to become a more lean, efficient and unified organization. I want you to be the first to know that, effective April 1, I will be taking on a new position as vice president, Auto Operations," Diallo said.

"While I will no longer be involved with the day-to-day sales efforts for Acura, rest assured that I'll carry my passion and commitment to Acura into my new role leading the company's Product Planning, Sales & Production Planning, and Logistics divisions for both the Acura and Honda brands," Diallo added.

Korkor said in a recent bio that he has been dedicated to the Acura brand during 20 of the 21 years he has worked at Honda.

"I believe in this brand and the passion of all those connected to it, especially our dealer network that will ensure our success indefinitely," he said.