Honda names new Acura advertising exec, U.S. PR head

Acura has named a new advertising executive as it plans to introduce new products, including Type S performance variants.

Sage Marie, 44, will become assistant vice president of Acura advertising, effective April 1. He is currently assistant vice president, public relations at American Honda, and has been with the company since 1998.

Acura head Jon Ikeda is working to reposition Acura as a performance brand through marketing, as well as design and involvement with motorsports. In September he told Automotive News that the luxury brand, which sold 157,385 vehicles in 2019, is aiming to reach 200,000 annual sales sometime in 2022 to 2024. However, the full impact of the recent COVID-19 outbreak on Acura and the industry at large has yet to be seen.

Last fall, the brand launched its "Less Talk, More Drive" campaign, touting its performance roots. The campaign targets younger consumers, and has TV, digital media and social media placement.

Moving into Marie's role at American Honda will be Matt Sloustcher, 35, head of Acura's public relations. He will be responsible for the Honda and Acura brands, the shows and exhibits team, Honda Power Equipment and Marine and motorsports.

Sloustcher is a six-year veteran of American Honda. Prior to that, he held positions at CODA Automotive Inc. and Peppercomm.

Marie and Sloustcher will report Jay Joseph, vice president of the marketing division of automobile sales at American Honda.